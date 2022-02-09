Oscar, annunciate le nomination. Gran bella notizia per Paolo Sorrentino e il cinema italiano. Il suoè nella cinquina dei film che competeranno per il miglior titolo internazionale. C’era ottimismo alla vigilia delle candidature, visto anche che il film era stato scelto anche per i Golden Globes. Ora non resta che aspettare il 27 marzo quando saranno decretati i vincitori. La concorrenza, comunque, sarà agguerrita, soprattutto per la presenza del giapponese Drive my Car che compete anche nella categoria di miglior film. Per quanto riguarda le altre nomination, i titoli più candidati risultano Il potere del cane di Jane Campion e Belfast di Kennet Branagh. L’Italia festeggia anche per la candidatura di Enrico Casarosa come regista del film di animazione Luca e di Massimo Cantini Parrini per i costumi di Cyrano.

Il potere del cane

(The Power of the Dog), regia di Jane Campion, regia di Kenneth Branagh, regia di Steven Spielberg, regia di Denis Villeneuve(King Richard), regia di Reinaldo Marcus Green, regia di Paul Thomas Anderson, regia di Adam McKay(CODA), regia di Sian Heder, regia di Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, regia di Guillermo del Toro

MIGLIOR REGIA

Jane Campion – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story





MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Reinaldo Marcus Green – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard)

Joachim Trier – La persona peggiore del mondo (The Worst Person in the World)



MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

Sian Heder – I segni del cuore (CODA)

Takamasa Oe, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Eric Roth, Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)



MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA



Penélope Cruz – Madres paralelas

Nicole Kidman – A proposito dei Ricardo (Being the Ricardos)

Jessica Chastain – Gli occhi di Tammy Faye (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Kristen Stewart – Spencer



MIGLIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard)

Javier Bardem – A proposito dei Ricardo (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)

Denzel Washington – Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)



MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA