Il potere del cane(The Power of the Dog), regia di Jane Campion
Belfast, regia di Kenneth Branagh
West Side Story, regia di Steven Spielberg
Dune, regia di Denis Villeneuve
Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard), regia di Reinaldo Marcus Green
Licorice Pizza, regia di Paul Thomas Anderson
Don’t Look Up, regia di Adam McKay
I segni del cuore (CODA), regia di Sian Heder
Drive My Car, regia di Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Nightmare Alley, regia di Guillermo del Toro
MIGLIOR REGIA
Jane Campion – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Reinaldo Marcus Green – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard)
Joachim Trier – La persona peggiore del mondo (The Worst Person in the World)
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
Sian Heder – I segni del cuore (CODA)
Takamasa Oe, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Eric Roth, Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
Penélope Cruz – Madres paralelas
Nicole Kidman – A proposito dei Ricardo (Being the Ricardos)
Jessica Chastain – Gli occhi di Tammy Faye (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
MIGLIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard)
Javier Bardem – A proposito dei Ricardo (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
Denzel Washington – Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench– Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard (King Richard)
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA Jesse Plemons – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
Kodi Smit-McPhee – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – I segni del cuore (CODA)
MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE
Drive My Car(Doraibu mai kā), regia di Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (Giappone)
Flee, regia di Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Danimarca)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, regia di Pawo Choyning Dorji (Bhutan)
È stata la mano di Dio, regia di Paolo Sorrentino (Italia)
La persona peggiore del mondo regia di Joachim Trier (Norvegia)
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Encanto, regia di Jared Bush e Byron Howard
Flee (Flugt), regia di Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Luca, regia di Enrico Casarosa
The Mitchells vs. The Machines, regia di Mike Rianda e Jeff Rowe
Raya e l’ultimo drago (Raya and the Last Dragon), regia di Don Hall e Carlos López Estrada
MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA
Greig Fraser– Dune
Bruno Delbonnel – Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Ari Wegner – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
Janusz Kamiński – West Side Story
Dan Laustsen – La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley
MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA
Nicholas Britell– Don’t Look Up
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – Il potere del cane (The Power of the Dog)
Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas
MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE
Be Alive —Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
Down to Joy — Van Morrison (Belfast)
No Time to Die — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
Somehow You Do — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)