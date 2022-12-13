Lunedì 12 dicembre sono state annunciate le nomination ai Golden Globes, i premi per cinema e tv che vengono assegnati annualmente dall’associazione americana Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Beverly Hills, a Los Angeles, martedì 10 gennaio. Tra i film stranieri non figura la candidatura di Nostalgia di Mario Martone, il film su cui l’Italia ha puntato per gli Oscar; solitamente una nomination ai Golden Globes è di buon auspicio poi per gli Academy Awards. Di seguito tutte le nomination relative ai titoli usciti, o che usciranno, sul grande schermo:
Miglior film musical o commedia
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Gli spiriti dell’isola (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Glass Onion – Knives Out
Babylon
Triangle of Sadness
Miglior film drammatico
The Fabelmans
Avatar – La via dell’acqua
TAR
Top Gun: Maverick
Elvis
Miglior regista
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
James Cameron – Avatar – La via dell’acqua
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico
Cate Blanchett – TAR
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Austin Butler – Elvis
Bill Nighy – Living
Hugh Jackman – The Son
Jeremy Pope — The Inspection
Miglior attrice in una commedia o in un film musical
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Emma Thompson – Il piacere è tutto mio (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
Lesley Manville – La signora Harris va a Parigi
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
Miglior attore in un film musical o in una commedia
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion – Knives Out
Diego Calva – Babylon
Adam Driver – White Noise
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film
Angela Bassett –Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan – Anche io – She Said
Miglior attore non protagonista in un film
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Brad Pitt – Babylon
Miglior sceneggiatura
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
The Banshees of Inisherin
Women Talking
TÁR
Miglior film d’animazione
Pinocchio
Red (Turning Red)
Marcell the Shell with Shoes On
Il gatto con gli stivali 2 – L’ultimo desiderio
Inu-Oh
Miglior film straniero
Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to leave
RRR
Miglior colonna sonora originale
Carter Bulwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat – Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Miglior canzone
“Carolina” — La ragazza della palude (Taylor Swift)
“Ciao papa” — Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz/Guillermo del Toro)
“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)
“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)
“Naatu Naatu” — RRR (M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava/Rahul Sipligunj)