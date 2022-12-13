Lunedì 12 dicembre sono state annunciate le nomination ai Golden Globes, i premi per cinema e tv che vengono assegnati annualmente dall’associazione americana Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Beverly Hills, a Los Angeles, martedì 10 gennaio. Tra i film stranieri non figura la candidatura di Nostalgia di Mario Martone, il film su cui l’Italia ha puntato per gli Oscar; solitamente una nomination ai Golden Globes è di buon auspicio poi per gli Academy Awards. Di seguito tutte le nomination relative ai titoli usciti, o che usciranno, sul grande schermo:

Miglior film musical o commedia

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Gli spiriti dell’isola (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Glass Onion – Knives Out

Babylon

Triangle of Sadness

Miglior film drammatico

The Fabelmans

Avatar – La via dell’acqua

TAR

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

Miglior regista

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

James Cameron – Avatar – La via dell’acqua

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Cate Blanchett – TAR

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Austin Butler – Elvis

Bill Nighy – Living

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Jeremy Pope — The Inspection

Miglior attrice in una commedia o in un film musical

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Emma Thompson – Il piacere è tutto mio (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Lesley Manville – La signora Harris va a Parigi

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Miglior attore in un film musical o in una commedia

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion – Knives Out

Diego Calva – Babylon

Adam Driver – White Noise

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film

Angela Bassett –Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – Anche io – She Said

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Miglior sceneggiatura

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

Women Talking

TÁR

Miglior film d’animazione

Pinocchio

Red (Turning Red)

Marcell the Shell with Shoes On

Il gatto con gli stivali 2 – L’ultimo desiderio

Inu-Oh

Miglior film straniero

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to leave

RRR

Miglior colonna sonora originale

Carter Bulwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Miglior canzone

“Carolina” — La ragazza della palude (Taylor Swift)

“Ciao papa” — Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz/Guillermo del Toro)

“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)

“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)

“Naatu Naatu” — RRR (M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava/Rahul Sipligunj)