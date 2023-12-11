Bella notizia per il cinema italiano, anche in previsione degli Oscar. Io capitano di Matteo Garrone è stato selezionato nella cinquina dei Golden Globe per il miglior film straniero, il prestigioso premio che sarà assegnato il 7 gennaio e che idealmente precede gli Academy Awards. Io capitano dovrà affrontare avversari molto temibili, a partire dal francese Anatomia di una caduta. Dodici in tutto i candidati al miglior film, distribuiti tra drammatici e musical o commedia: Anatomia di una caduta (selezionato anche in questa categoria), Killers of the Flower Moon (sette candidature), Maestro, Oppenheimer (otto candidature), Past Lives e The Zone of Interest nella prima categoria; Barbie (nove candidature), Air – La storia del grande salto, American Fiction, The Holdovers, May December e Poor Things nella seconda.
Miglior film drammatico
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomia di una caduta
Miglior film musical o commedia
Barbie
Poor Things
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air – La storia del grande salto
Miglior regista
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song — Past Lives
Miglior sceneggiatura
Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives — Celine Song
Anatomie d’une chute — Anatomia di una caduta — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Miglior film straniero
Anatomia di una caduta — Francia
Fallen Leaves — Finlandia
Io capitano — Italia
Past Lives — Stati Uniti
La società della neve — Spagna
The Zone of Interest — Regno Unito
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan — Maestro
Sandra Hüller — Anatomia di una caduta
Annette Bening — Nyad
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
Miglior attrice in una commedia o in un film musical
Fantasia Barrino – Il colore viola
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Miglior attore in un film musical o in una commedia
Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
Matt Damon — Air
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Miglior attore non protagonista in un film
Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — Il colore viola
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Miglior colonna sonora originale
Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things
Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron
Miglior canzone
“What Was I Made For?” — Barbie (Billie Eilish and Finneas)
“Dance the Night” — Barbie (Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)
“I’m Just Ken” — Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
“Addicted to Romance” — She Came to Me (Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa)
“Peaches” — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker)
“Road to Freedom” — Rustin (Lenny Kravitz)
Miglior film d’animazione
Il ragazzo e l’airone
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Film dai migliori risultati al botteghino
Barbie
Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. – Il film
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour