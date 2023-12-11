Bella notizia per il cinema italiano, anche in previsione degli Oscar. Io capitano di Matteo Garrone è stato selezionato nella cinquina dei Golden Globe per il miglior film straniero, il prestigioso premio che sarà assegnato il 7 gennaio e che idealmente precede gli Academy Awards. Io capitano dovrà affrontare avversari molto temibili, a partire dal francese Anatomia di una caduta. Dodici in tutto i candidati al miglior film, distribuiti tra drammatici e musical o commedia: Anatomia di una caduta (selezionato anche in questa categoria), Killers of the Flower Moon (sette candidature), Maestro, Oppenheimer (otto candidature), Past Lives e The Zone of Interest nella prima categoria; Barbie (nove candidature), Air – La storia del grande salto, American Fiction, The Holdovers, May December e Poor Things nella seconda.

Miglior film drammatico

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomia di una caduta

Miglior film musical o commedia

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air – La storia del grande salto

Miglior regista

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song — Past Lives

Miglior sceneggiatura

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

Anatomie d’une chute — Anatomia di una caduta — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Miglior film straniero

Anatomia di una caduta — Francia

Fallen Leaves — Finlandia

Io capitano — Italia

Past Lives — Stati Uniti

La società della neve — Spagna

The Zone of Interest — Regno Unito

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Sandra Hüller — Anatomia di una caduta

Annette Bening — Nyad

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Miglior attrice in una commedia o in un film musical

Fantasia Barrino – Il colore viola

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Miglior attore in un film musical o in una commedia

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Matt Damon — Air

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things

Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — Il colore viola

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Rosamund Pike — Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Miglior colonna sonora originale

Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things

Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron

Miglior canzone

“What Was I Made For?” — Barbie (Billie Eilish and Finneas)

“Dance the Night” — Barbie (Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)

“I’m Just Ken” — Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

“Addicted to Romance” — She Came to Me (Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa)

“Peaches” — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker)

“Road to Freedom” — Rustin (Lenny Kravitz)

Miglior film d’animazione

Il ragazzo e l’airone

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Film dai migliori risultati al botteghino

Barbie

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. – Il film

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour