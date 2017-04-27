In memoriam: Jonathan Demme 1944-2017

Un ricordo del regista Jonathan Demme, scomparso ieri all’età di 72 anni, firmato da Joshua Stancil, autore e sceneggiatore americano

“Avevi ragione, sono una ribelle. Lo sono! Ho solo incanalato la mia ribellione nella corrente”

Qualcosa di travolgente (1986)

Nel 1992 ho incontrato Jonathan Demme alla Wake Forest University. Aveva appena vinto l’Oscar per la regia ed era venuto nel North Carolina per mostrare un documentario che aveva realizzato per il canale televisivo in spagnolo. Si chiamava Mio cugino, il reverendo Bobby, e mostrava la vita del cugino Robert Castle, attivista per i diritti civili e ministro della chiesa Episcopaliana ad Harlem. Demme arrivò quella sera in uno stato di impressionante timidezza – balbettò a lungo, trovandosi a disagio nel ruolo di chi è al centro dell’attenzione – ma diffondendo una bontà palpabile.

Il corpo delle opere che ci lascia è vario e difficile da classificare, mancando di quel tema unificante che spesso lega i film di altri registi. Paradossalmente, questa mancanza di tematica o di posizione ideologica è stata la sua più grande forza come filmmaker, ed è il motivo per il quale i suoi film rimarranno. Demme non era interessato ai temi; a lui interessavano le persone (veramente è impressionante quanto spesso i suoi personaggi si rivolgessero direttamente alla macchina da presa). Da Melvin Dummar (Una volta ho incontrato un miliardario, 1980) a Charlie Driggs (Qualcosa di travolgente, 1986) ad Hannibal Lecter (Il silenzio degli innocenti, 1991); da Audrey Hankel (Qualcosa di travolgente) ad Angela de Marco (Una vedova allegra ma non troppo, 1989) a Kym Buchman (Rachel sta per sposarsi, 2008), abbiamo sempre guardato i film di Demme per i personaggi che presentavano. E torneremo a farlo per la stessa ragione.

Quando Mio cugino, il reverendo Bobby terminò e si riaccesero le luci dell’auditorium, Jonathan Demme farfugliò un grazie al pubblico ed augurò a tutti la buona notte. La gente cominciò ad alzarsi e a dirigersi verso le uscite.

Almeno, la maggioranza.

Io e una manciata di persone ci siamo dirette verso il palco. Per venti minuti Demme pazientemente rispose alle domande, nel suo modo teso. Parlò della sua stima per Truffaut e Scorsese. Suggerì un libro sulla sceneggiatura a un ragazzo che mi stava di fianco. Quando qualcuno chiese se prevedeva di girare un film in North Carolina, rispose cortesemente (anche se in modo non convincente) “Certo”. Io non chiesi niente, ero giovane e nervoso. Semplicemente rimasi a mezzo metro di distanza, stupendomi del suo interesse per le persone.

Jonathan Demme, requiescat in pace.

Joshua Stancil*

*Autore freelance e sceneggiatore americano.

Di seguito l’articolo originale in inglese:

In memoriam: Jonathan Demme 1944-2017

“You were right. I’m a rebel. I am! I just channeled my rebellion into the mainstream.”

— “Something Wild” (1986)

Back in 1992 I met Jonathan Demme at Wake Forest University. He’d just won the Oscar for Best Director, and had come to North Carolina to screen a documentary he’d made for Spanish television. It was called Cousin Bobby, and profiled his social activist cousin Robert Castle, an Episcopalian minister in Harlem, New York. Demme came across as painfully shy that night — he stammered a lot and looked uncomfortable being the center of attention — but radiated a palpable goodness.

The body of work he leaves behind is varied and difficult to classify, lacking the unifying theme that so often links the films of other directors. Paradoxically, this lack of thematic or ideological concern was his greatest strength as a filmmaker, and it’s why his films will endure. Demme wasn’t interested in themes; he was interested in people. (Indeed, it’s striking how often he had his characters look and speak directly into the camera.) From Melvin Dummar to Charlie Driggs to Hannibal Lecter; from Audrey Hankel to Angela de Marco to Kym Buchman — we watched Demme’s films because of the characters who populated them. We’ll return to his films for the same reason.

After Cousin Bobby ended and the lights in the auditorium came up, Jonathan Demme stammered a thank you to the audience and wished everybody a good night. People rose from their seats and started heading toward the exit.

Well, most people.

I — and a handful of others — starting walking toward the stage.

For twenty minutes, Demme patiently answered questions in that nervous way of his. He spoke of his esteem for Truffaut and Scorsese. He suggested a screenwriting book to a teenage boy standing near me. When someone asked if he’d ever consider making a movie in North Carolina, Demme replied politely (if not convincingly), “Sure.”

I asked no questions. I was young and nervous. I simply stood two feet away and marveled at his interest in people.

Jonathan Demme, requiescat in pace.